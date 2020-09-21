Betty G. Beeks, 94, of Huntington, IN, passed away September 19, 2020.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at McElhaney- Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN. A Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at McElhaney- Hart Funeral Home.
Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Huntington, IN.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St. Mary Catholic Church for Masses in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN 46750.
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN is in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences: www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.