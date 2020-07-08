Betty E. Johnson, 78, Marion, passed away at 11:03 am on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. She was born in Robbinstown, Tennessee, on Monday, March 2, 1942, to Shirley and Arzie (Beaty) Winningham. On December 26, 2009, she married Robert S. Johnson, and he preceded her in death.
Betty worked 23 years at Marion General Hospital, where she was the Supervisor of Environmental Linen Services. She enjoyed embroidering and especially loved spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her daughters, Sharon (Danny) Shearer of Richmond, KY, and Karen Powell of Marion; sons, Kevin Powell of Marion and Keith Randell of Marion; step-son, Steve (Rebecca) Johnson of SC; step-daughters, Susie (Gary) Langley of Marion and Lori Fisher of Marion; grandsons, Kyle Massingill and Isiah Powell; great-granddaughter, Kyleigh Massingill; and many step-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and her step-son, Bobby Johnson.
The family will receive visitors from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Betty’s life will begin at 3:00 pm. Burial will take place at a later date at Robbinstown Cemetery in Robbinstown, TN.
Memorial contributions may be directed to C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, 1540 E. Hospital Dr., Ann Arbor, MI 48109.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.