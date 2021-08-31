Betty Ann Reynolds, 85, of Marion, passed away at 4:56 pm on Sunday, August 29, 2021. She was born east of Gas City on the Cross Farm, on Thursday, February 20, 1936, to Earl and Wanda (Shipley) Montgomery. She was married to Eldon Earl "Red" Decker and Thomas Arthur "Todd" Reynolds.
After graduating from Marion High School her education continued with the study of theology, different religions, business management, genealogy, Indiana History, African American and Native American History and cultures. She took classes in Library Science. Betty belonged to and volunteered for the National Center for Great Lakes Native American Culture, Inc for many years. In the 1960's she worked for RCA in Marion. Betty moved to Byron, IL and managed two retail stores for the H.C. Prange Company in Cherry Valley, IL. She returned to Indiana in 1987 and worked for Elder-Beerman in both Anderson and Marion and then the Marion Public Library form May 1999 until the summer of 2021.
