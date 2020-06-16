Betty A. Roth, 90, of Fairmount, went home to be with the lord, Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Marion General Hospital after a brief illness.
Betty was born in Gary, Indiana on May 31, 1930, daughter of the late Willis W. and Zedith (Pinner) Lowe. She graduated from Crown Point High School in 1948. Betty worked at Delco Electronics in Kokomo for 23 1/2 years retiring in 1995. After retirement Betty worked for Dr. Dryer's Dental Office in Fairmount. She married Robert L. Roth on May 26, 1974, blending their family of 8 children. Betty loved her Lord and Savior. She was a member of Fairmount United Methodist Church where she was active with the Pairs and Spares Sunday School Class and the Ladies Bible Study. She was also a member of the Fairmount Reading Club. Betty was a prayer warrior for her family and loved those grand babies, enjoyed reading, knitting, and traveling with Bob, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Betty is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Robert L. "Bob" Roth; children Barbara Mathews of Kokomo, Ron (Mitzi) Mathews of Kingsport, Tennessee, Donna(Mark)Hoover of Alexandria, Karen Cogdell of Fairmount and Randy (Carol) Mathews of Payson, Arizona and step-children Bob (Tonya) Roth of Marion, Tim (Nancy) Roth of Fairmount and Tonya(Steve) Pearson of Terre Haute, IN. 17 Grandchildren, Leigha Sprinkle, Kate Ott, Matt(Maggie) Hoover, Randy (Jamie Anderson) Mathews, Jr., Ross(Amber) Mathews, Tanner Mathews, Rayce Mathews, Eric (Lindsay) Mathews, Reid (Jana) Mathews, Kelly(Ross) Stockton, Nick (Heather) Roth, Adam (Christine) Roth, Josh (Kathleen) Roth, Cassie (Nate) Garrett, Taylor(Heather) Roth, Skyler (Courtney) Pearson and Zachary Pearson. 26 great-grandchildren, Weston, Calvin, Owen, Evelyn, Sophia Roth, Gwen, Grace, Ben, Bailey, Easton, Cole, Sophia Garrett, Savannah, Scarlett, Jett, Tytan, Phoenix, Chase, Nora, Anderson, Ava, Brynlee, Karsyn, Halle, Cade and Rhys. One sister, Mary Lou Debolt of Goshen and one brother, Jim(Judy) Lowe of Anderson; in—laws, Joan Butcher and Jake (Marilyn) Roth both of Fairmount and many nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her son Donald L. Mathews, great-grandchildren, Aubrey Roth, Lincoln Roth, Wren Ott, and Londyn Ott.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main Street, Fairmount, Indiana where visitation will be on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 4-7 PM and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Funeral Service will be at the funeral home on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11AM. Burial will be at Park Cemetery, Fairmount.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Progressive Cancer Care, 831 N Theatre Rd, Marion, IN 46952 and United Methodist Church of Fairmount.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com
