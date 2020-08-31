Betty A. (Kirkpatrick) McCaslin, 94, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Northview Essential Health and Living following an extended illness.
She was born on January 31, 1926 in Summitville to Chester and Louise (Barnes) Kirkpatrick and was a lifetime Summitville resident. She had worked at the Aladdin Industries, formerly of Alexandria. Betty had also worked at the former Turtle Creek Nursing Home in Anderson and the Summit Convalescent Center in Summitville. Betty also did private in-home health care for several years. She was a member of the Fairmount Order of the Eastern Star and the Aletheia Fellowship Chapel in Anderson. Betty enjoyed traveling.
Survivors include Daughter, Sue McCaslin-Summitville; Son, Rev. Gary (Pam) McCaslin-Anderson and Several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 57 years-Walker “Buck” McCaslin in 2008, Brother-James Kirkpatrick, Sisters-Patty Sayre and Janice Ayres
Services honoring Betty’s life, legacy and faith will take place at 11 am on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in the Owens-Noffze Funeral Home, 1009 West Walnut Street, Summitville. Pastor Celester Neeley will officiate. Interment will follow in Forrestville Cemetery in Boone Township. Friends may call at the Owens-Noffze Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4 pm to 8 pm or after 10 am on Wednesday prior to the services.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Summitville Volunteer Fire Department.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to staff of caregivers at Northview Essential Health and Living, Summit Health and Living, and especially to Betty’s neighbors who went above and beyond in her care.
Owens-Noffze Funeral Home is honored to care for Betty and serve the McCaslin family.
Social distancing and all Indiana mandates in effect on those dates will be observed
