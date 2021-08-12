Betty A. Fouce, 79, of Marion, passed away at 8:11 am on Monday, August 9, 2021, at Marion General Hospital. She was born in Opelousas, Louisiana, on March 22, 1942, to Walter and Mabel (Guillory) Wright. On July 24, 1968, she married Fredrick E. Fouce, and he survives.
Betty enjoyed gardening and crafts, and she loved flowers. More than anything, Betty cherished her family. She will be remembered as a beautiful, kind, and generous woman who was compassionate to those around her.
