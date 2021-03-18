Rain and wind early. Decreasing clouds with mostly clear skies by morning. Low around 25F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Bettie W. Butler, 99, Marion, passed away at 8:45 am on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Miller's Merry Manor in Marion. She was born in Knightstown, Indiana, on Friday, October 7, 1921, to Wayne and Mabel (Newsom) White. On May 14, 1944, she married James H. Butler, III.
Bettie graduated from Raleigh High School and received her B.S. degree in Education from Earlham College. She taught at Alexandria Public Schools and was a substitute teacher with Marion Community Schools. She was a member of Marion First Friends Church. Bettie volunteered at Marion General Hospital for over 30 years and received the Volunteer of the Year in 2019. She was an outstanding volunteer in her community serving as a member of the Hostess House, YMCA Board of Trustees, Marion Public Library, and Marion Evening Exchange Club, where she was the recipient of Exchangite of the Year in 1995. She was honored in May of 2018 as Chronicle-Tribune's Grant County Senior of the Month for all of the community activities in which she was involved. She was also a Den Leader for the Cub Scouts and a member of Busy Hands at First Friends Church, where they made lap robes for the VA Hospital and for the elderly at nursing homes. Additionally, she knitted hats for newborn babies at MGH.
