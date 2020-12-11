Our beloved mom, precious mother-in-law, sweet and amazing grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and special friend, Bettie Lou (Baldwin) Stubbs (who was a resident at Wesleyan Healthcare, Marion, Indiana) passed away Monday evening, December 7, 2020 at the wonderful age of 100 years young. Bettie was born in Wabash, Indiana on July 18, 1920, the beloved daughter of Lucy and Russell Baldwin (who preceded Bettie in death) and sister of Arnold Baldwin (Arnold preceded Bettie in death) and spent all of her adult life in Marion, Indiana. Bettie married the “love of her life” in 1938, Lawrence Stubbs and spent the next 50 years creating beautiful memories. Lawrence preceded Bettie in death in 1989. Bettie had two sons whom she loved with all her heart, Gene Stubbs, Marion, Indiana and Bill Stubbs, Richland, Michigan (Bill preceded Bettie in death). Bettie and Lawrence enjoyed traveling in Europe, New York, New Orleans, Las Vegas (loved the Tom Jones concert), Michigan, Florida, Canada (fishing trips, camping and Bettie was quite the fisher woman and made friends with little bears along the way). There were many beautiful memories for Bettie during each holiday of the year but her most favorite was the gathering of all her family, extended families and friends at Christmas. Bettie had many accomplishments, a few of which were graduating from Wabash High School, Secretary to Principal Charles Young at Clayton Brownlee School (1953-1968), working for the Tuberculosis Association of Grant County, Grant County Health Department (1972-1995), serving on the Board for Grant Blackford Mental Health, volunteering numerous hours for charitable organizations (fed many a child school lunches out of her own earnings) member of Tri Kappa Sorority (which she diligently raised large sums of money to donate to Grant County Coats for Kids, was an American Business Women’s member (achieved Woman of the Year), member of Elk’s County Club and Moose Lodge of Grant County and an avid Marion Giant Basketball fan. Bettie loved cooking delicious meals on Sundays for her loving family. Bettie will always be remembered for her love for all her Beagle dogs (all of whose names were Penny).
Bettie is survived by her son, Gene (Rebecca) Stubbs, Marion; daughter-in-law, Becky Stubbs, Porter, Texas; five grandchildren, Jodi (Jay) Meyer, Flower Mound, Texas; Larry (Krista) Stubbs, Carmel; Alexis (Aaron) DeWeese, Springfield, Illinois; Kim (Fredrick) Knutsen, Kingwood, Texas; Mark Stubbs, Kalamazoo, Michigan; eleven great-grandchildren, Brad (Stephanie) Marsh, Fishers; Katie (Greg) Hall, Grapevine, Texas; Jacob, Noah and Anna Stubbs, Carmel; Ada and Apple DeWeese, Springfield, Illinois; Jakob and Ethan Knutsen, Kingwood, Texas; Alexis and Christian Meyer, Grapevine, Texas; niece Linda Califar, Tampa, Florida (and Linda’s brother Donnie Baldwin who preceded Bettie in death) and Linda’s children Tracy Califar, Florida, Kerri Califar, Florida, Lorrie Hackett, Indianapolis and Kristi (Califar) Powell, Florida, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews of Fort Wayne, Nancy (Jim) Warren (and their children Susan Keayes and Andrew Warren), Dave (Marilyn) Tyner (and their children Jeff, Jim and Samantha), two of Bettie’s dearest friends to name a few were Amy Colgan and Pam Taylor, both of Marion.
