Bethany Sue Roper passed away at the age of 58 on Monday, January 18, 2021 at her residence in Muncie, IN. She was born on September 26, 1962 to Carroll Cobb and Frances Lyons in Anderson, IN.
Bethany graduated from Ball State University in Muncie, IN and worked as a Human Resources Director for over 20 years at Maxon Corporation. She married Greg Roper on July 18, 1992. Bethany enjoyed gardening, IU Basketball, and lounging on the beach. She also enjoyed spending time with her family.
