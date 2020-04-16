Beth A. (Trimble) Wright, age 79 of Fairmount died April 13, 2020 at Community Howard Regional Hospital in Kokomo following a brief illness. She was born Feb. 28, 1941 in Elwood to Hershel A. and Maxine B. (Langston) Trimble. Beth attended Duck Creek Boone School in the first year of its opening, and later graduated from Willkie High School. She also graduated from Ivy Tech College with an Associate Degree in Medical Coding. Beth worked for Family Practice & Associates medical office in Elwood where she was the front office manager for over 10 years. Beth loved socializing th everyone she met. She formerly attended Jones Chapel Church. Beth was especially passionate about her horses and her cat, “Cargill”. She enjoyed cooking and gardening.
Beth’s family includes her son, Eric (Deana) Wright of Fairmount; two brothers, Keith (Betty) Trimble of Elwood and Michael (Faith) Trimble of Elwood; 2 grandchildren, Zachary and Blake Wright; 2 great-grandchildren, Aidan and Everleigh Wright; and several nieces and nephews. Beth was preceded in death by her parents; son, Brian Wright; and infant brother, Adrian Trimble.
Due to the restrictions on social gatherings, a private service celebrating Beth’s life will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Brock Meyer of the Fairmount Friends Church officiating. Visitation will also be private. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery in Windfall. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Grant County Rescue Mission through the funeral home. Online condolences: copher feslermay.com.
