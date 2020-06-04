Bessie Ruth Birkla, 95, Marion, passed away at 5:35 am on Thursday, June 4, 2020. She was born in Orange County, Indiana, on Friday, July 18, 1924, to Lee and Blanche (Manship) Noblitt. She married Elbert R. Birkla, who preceded her in death.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
