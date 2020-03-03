YORKTOWN — Bessie Mae Wine, 98, passed away at 11:15 a.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Yorktown Manor.
She was born in Georgetown, Kentucky on March 14, 1921 the daughter of Jessie Henry Sinclair and Mary Alice (Barnett) Sinclair. Both of her parents preceded her in death.
Bessie married Blair Thomas Simons on Nov. 29, 1939 in Gas City and he passed away on Nov. 2, 1976. She married her 2nd husband, Elmer Wine on December 23, 1989 in Fairmount. He passed away on Oct. 20, 1995.
She was a homemaker. She was a former member of Order of the Eastern Star in Gas City, the YMCA and Women’s Department Club. She attended Trinity United Methodist Church in Hartford City.
Bessie was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling and music. She loved to take care of flowers in the summer and always enjoyed meeting new people.
She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Margaret (husband, Russell) Coe of Muncie; step-children, Elmer M. Wine, Faydel McDonald and Sue McDonald; grandchildren, Robert Thomas “Tom” (wife, Colleen) Simons, Michael Patrick (wife, Alice) Simons, Heather Coe (husband, Mike) Fitzgerald and Brent Allen (wife, Erica) Coe; 5 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her son, Wayne Thomas “Tom” Simons, siblings, Joe Sinclair, Gayle Sinclair and Betty Kidwell, step-son, William L. Wine.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Gas City.
Visitation will be from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Donor’s Choice.
Online condolences may be sent to www.keplinger funeralhome.com
