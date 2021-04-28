The memorial service planned for Bessie Karlene Crail Hart, 100 years old, has been changed to Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Trinity Wesleyan Church, Tipton, in the afternoon. The time of the service will be published later.
Bessie passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Colonial Oaks Healthcare in Marion, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.