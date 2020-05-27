Beryl "Louise" Sprowl, 94, Marion, passed away at 8:53 pm on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Wednesday, June 3, 1925, to John and Estella (Davis) Carter. On March 15, 1946, she married Robert L. Sprowl and he preceded her in death.
She worked in production for 37 years with RCA. She enjoyed gardening, camping, and spending time with family.
Survivors include her son, Robert A. Sprowl of Marion; daughter, Sheron (Randy) Warren of Warsaw; brothers, Joseph (Linda) Carter of WA, Ralph Carter of Newark, OH; 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Along with her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents, John B. and Estella Carter; son, Roger Sprowl; and brother, Leland Carter.
On Friday, May 29, 2020 a graveside service to celebrate Louise's life will begin at 1:00 pm at Jefferson Cemetery 5127 S. 800 E., Marion, IN, with Pastor Mick Simpkins officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel 400 E. Main St., Gas City, IN 46933.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
