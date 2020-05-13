Beryl “Bernice” Fanning, 84, of Upland, died Tuesday morning, May 12, 2020 in Marion General Hospital, Marion. She was born in Van Buren on April 6, 1936, the daughter of the late Dewey and Mary “Olive” (Ramseyer) Banter. She attended Marion High School.
On May 22, 1954, she married the love of her life, Ronald Fanning, in Martinsville. Together they shared 44 years, before he preceded her in death on December 12, 1998. After living in Marion and Gas City, they moved to Upland (Ronnie’s hometown).
Bernice was very active in the community, working at the Upland Emporium and as a Clerk at the Post Office for 16 ½ years, before her retirement in 1998. She loved her town and was always quick to say ‘yes’ for any need. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother, a Brownie Leader, as well as Junior Girl Scout Leader. During Little League season, she was in charge of the Concession Stand for many years. She was a room mother during school times. She was a member of the Upland United Methodist Church where she was very active. In later years, she volunteered during Vacation Bible School in any way she was needed. In the community, she was quick to help the Lions Club and Historical Society with the various festivals each year. She especially enjoyed leading activities at the Senior Center and was a member of the Upland Tri-R-Dice (Bunco) Club. Before losing her eyesight, she would frequently take others to Dr. appointments and other needs. She was famous for her impromptu luncheons, where it was not unusual for her to have 18-20 guests. She was a loving mother to her family and a great friend to the ladies of the community. Proverbs 31:28, “Her children will rise up and call her blessed, and her husband praises her as well.”
She leaves to cherish her memory five children: Ronald “Sam” (Karen) Fanning, Marion; Debra Messler; Ronda (Bob) Gilbert; Linda (Robbie) Howell, Marion; and Dan (Amy) Fanning, all of Upland; 10 grandchildren: Michele O’Daire, Alexandria; Richard “Shane” (Sue) Messler, Greentown; Ben (Carla) Messler, Gas City; Tom (Karla) Fanning, Marion; Kyle (Shelly) Fanning, Fairmount; Christy (Dan) Kindler, Matthews; Casey (B.J.) Cox; Robert (Mel) Gilbert; Derek (Josi) Howell; Ft. Wayne; and Eric Howell, Marion; 26 great grandchildren: Deanna (Nicole) O’Daire, Upland; Tara (Todd) Neel, Alexandria; Tiffany (Ricky) Gonzalas, Sweetser; Zachary Messler; Miranda Ortega, Marion; Nicholas Messler, San Diego, CA; Clifton (Stacey) Messler; Layla Messler, Gas City; Addison, Emmilyn, Laykin and Nolan Fanning, all of Fairmount; Amaia, Trenten, Maddax, and Delanee Howell, all of Ft. Wayne; Connor and Logan Howell, Van Buren; Allen and Alex Rumfelt, Matthews; Bryson Fanning, Matthews; Luke Graham, Cridersville, OH; Justin, Sierra, and Brianna Graham, Lima, OH; Miranda Riggs; Wyatt, Jace, and James Cox, Hartford City; and Gwynn Gilbert, Columbus, OH; 10 great-great grandchildren: Khloe, Kolton, and Chelby Neel, Alexandria; Gatlyn and Gabby O’Daire, Marion; Kaden Mansbarger, Makinzie McCallister, Henry Gonzalas, Sweetser; Matteo and Melenie Ortega, Marion; two brothers: Glen Banter, Marion; and Dennis (Rana) Banter, Gas City; three sisters-in-law: Fairy Banter, Gas City; Pat Slagel, Gas City; and Violet Stamper, Marion; Brother-in-law: Lewis Hollans; and former daughter-in-law: Andrea Riggs; many beloved nieces and nephews; and so many special friends, as well as her church family. She loved you all.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson: Brennan Fanning; three sisters: Doris (Lawrence) McIntire; Phyllis Hollans; and Mildred (Pete) Sutton; two brothers: R.D. Banter; and Ardell Banter.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Jones-Smith Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home, 259 N. Main St., Upland.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Upland United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 11, Upland, Indiana, 46989 or to the Upland Lions Club Backpack Program, P.O. Box 445, Upland, Indiana 46989. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com.
