Berniece M. Adamson, age 100, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the University Nursing Center in Upland.
Berniece was born Feb. 15, 1920 in Sweetser, Indiana to Frank and Opal (Flook) Berry. She married Kenneth Adamson in July 1949.
Graveside Service and Burial will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, at Maple Grove Cemetery, Sweetser, Indiana.
Arrangements are entrusted to Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Marion-Grant County Humane Society, 505 S. Miller Ave., Marion, Indiana 46953.
Online condolences may be shared at www.ravenchoate.com
