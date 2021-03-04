Bernice Frank, 93, a lifetime resident of Wabash, passed away at 2:14 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at her daughter's residence. She was born on Aug. 31, 1927, in Wabash County, to the late Paul and Marie (Swihart) Alber.
Bernice was a 1945 graduate of Chippewa High School. She married Russell L. "Bud" Frank on Sept. 14, 1947; he passed away on Aug. 18, 2007. Bernice retired from Snavely Machine and Manufacturing in Wabash. She was member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church in Somerset. Bernice enjoyed quilting, making handmade crafts, puzzles, and word searches. One thing she will be remembered for is her delicious molasses cookies that everyone loved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.