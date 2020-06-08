Bernice C. Enyeart, age 89, of Huntington, died June 5at 10:08 p.m. at Heritage Point of Huntington.
Private family services will be held at Bailey-Love Mortuary in Huntington with Bill Rapp officiating. Burial will be in Star of Hope Cemetery in Huntington County.
Preferred memorials are to Helping Paws Pet Haven, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
Bernice was born on March 2, 1931 in Medford, Wisconsin, the daughter of Arthur and Margaret (Thomsen) Klemm but was raised by her foster parents, Walter and Edith Calvert.
