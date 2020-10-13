Bernice Brooks, 93, Marion, went to be with the Lord at 12:11 pm on October 3, 2020. She was born in Loachapoka, Alabama, on August 7, 1927, to Rueben and Sallie (Card) Slaughter. She was married to James H. Brooks for 27 years, and he preceded her in death.
Bernice left Alabama at a young age and moved to Evansville with her sisters where she worked at Lafenrich Cigar Factory. She later moved to Fort Wayne and then to Marion where she was a welder for 18 years with General Motors, retiring in 1991. She was a member of Grace Missionary Baptist Church. She was the head of her family as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt. She always dedicated her time to the care of her family, and she worked hard to provide for them. Bernice always put the needs of others before herself. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed shopping, gardening, dancing, listening to music, and taking her children and grandchildren to the movies. Bernice will be remembered as a loving, caring, beautiful, and happy woman who had a zest for life. She will be missed dearly.
Survivors include her daughters, Darlene (Robert) Wilson of Kokomo and Michelle Johnson of Marion; son, Harold O. (Cynthia L.) Brooks of Marion; grandsons, Leroy (Levi) Brooks of CA, Shawn Brooks of TN, DeWayne (Tessa) Brooks of Huntington, Lamar (Melba) Brooks of AZ, and Dominic Johnson of Marion; granddaughters, Shylene (John) Reese of GA, Sheila Williams of Kokomo, and Ashley Johnson of Marion; great-grandsons, Corbin, Alexander, Rodney, Tre'Shawn, Austin, Jadon, Donozan, and Dionté; great-granddaughters, Cierra, Shariah, Ava, Asia, Remi, and Candan; seven great-great-grandchildren; brother, Rueben Slaughter of AL; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; great-grandson, D'iaje; sisters, Ethel Lee Slaughter, Mae Willie Milner, and Emma Mae Harris; and brothers, R.D. Slaughter and George Slaughter.
Visitation is from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Grace Missionary Baptist Church, 2409 S. Nebraska St., Marion, IN.
Immediately following visitation, Bernice's service will begin at 1:00 pm with Rev. William Gibson officiating. Burial will follow at Grant Memorial Park.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
