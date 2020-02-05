Bernice A. Shields (Wilds), 81, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Gas City, Indiana. She was born on Aug. 27, 1938, to the late David C. Wilds and Dorothy Lulabelle Griffin (Reese). Bernice worked at RCA for several years, and then she was a press operator at General Tire where she retired in the ’80s. After retiring she moved to Florida and worked at Wal-Mart for a while. The past few years she alternated between living in Florida and living in Indiana. Bernice was very active in church and when she was in Florida she attended Wayside Baptist Church and when she was in Indiana she attended Sunnycrest Baptist Church. Bernice loved her dogs, Teddy and Daisy, and spending time with her family. She really had a passion for fishing and was good at it. She enjoyed gardening with vegetables and flowers.
Bernice is survived by her children, Sandra Holt, Gas City; and Richard Holt, Lake Wales, Florida; grandchildren, Kristy (Brian) Oyler, Adam Holt, D.J. Holt, and Jaime Holt; sister, Bertrece (Ed) Butcher, Gas City; brothers, Jake (Vivian) Wilds, Jonesboro; D.C. Wilds, Greeneville, Tennessee; and Landon (Marlene) Wilds, Greeneville, Tennessee; fourteen great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, David Wilds and Dorothy Griffin; her son, Edward Holt; her grandson, Chad Holt; her sisters, Reba (Bill) Jones and Gladys (Billy) Linebarger; and her brother, Faine Wilds.
Arrangements for Bernice have been entrusted to College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 4601 South Western Avenue, Marion, IN 46953. Her family will have a memorial service to honor Bernice at a later date at Sunnycrest Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Bernice to Sunnycrest Baptist Church, 2172 W Chapel Pike, Marion, IN 46952.
Online condolences may be left at www.armeshunt funeralhome.com
