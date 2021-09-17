Bernard Edgar “Barney” Emerson, age 96, went home to his Lord and Savior on September 14, 2021, surrounded by a loving family. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Marion. Barney married Betty Jo Sullivan in 1951 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Indianapolis. They shared 67 years together before she preceded him in death on January 8, 2019.
Barney was a United States Navy veteran of World War II, serving on the destroyer USS Haraden. He was especially proud to serve on a crew which included his twin brother, the late Bill Emerson, that survived a kamikaze attack in the Sulu Sea, Philippines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.