Bensen L. Burk, 74, of Converse, passed away on May 25, 2020. He was born in Peru, Indiana on November 20, 1945 to the late Marion L. and Annabelle (Highley) Burk.
Ben served in the United States Army from 1968-1975 working in Army intelligence, where he received the National Defense Service Medal. After the Army he worked as a United States Federal Marshall. He received a degree in Police Administration at Indiana University of Kokomo. He enjoyed traveling, reading, boating, cooking and he was an expert marksman. Ben spent a lot of his time researching American Military History as well as tracing his family genealogy back to the civil war. As a young man Ben achieved the rank of Eagle as a member of the Boy Scouts.
Ben leaves behind his brother, William J. (Gerri) Burk, Lake City, Florida; niece, Kerry (Price) Burk-Randels, Lawrenceville, Georgia; nephew, Bent W. Burk, Tampa, Florida; great niece and nephew, Jennifer and Christopher Randels.
Visitation will be held from 1-3pm, Monday, June 15, 2020 in Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Larrison-Martin Chapel, 308 East Marion Street, Converse. Covid 19 guidelines set forth by Governor Holcomb of the State of Indiana will be enforced. Private burial with military honors will take place in Marion National Cemetery, Marion, Indiana. Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilert duncan.com
