Benny Joe Sevcik, 86, Marion, passed away at 8:58 pm on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in Marion. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Friday, December 1, 1933, to Joseph and Zinnia (Knight) Sevcik. On October 28, 1955, he married Jenna B. Wyatt, and she preceded him in death on July 10, 2008.
Benny graduated from Marion High School and worked at 3M Company, where he was a supervisor. He loved sports, mostly high school and college basketball. When it came to baseball, his favorite team was the Cubs. He followed the Marion Giants his whole life. He also loved animals, especially cats. He was always checking on the employees he worked with, neighbors, and family to make sure they were alright.
Survivors include his daughter, Rebecca Suzel (William) Morrow of Marion; granddaughter, Michelle (Danny) Malott; grandson, Douglas (Mary Beth) Morrow; great-granddaughters, Abigail Malott and Belle Malott; and great-grandsons, Jacob Morrow and Will Morrow.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Robert Mallen.
A graveside service will take place at 10:00 am on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Park Cemetery. Pastor Mick Simpkins will be officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Marion-Grant County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1921, Marion, IN 46952.
The family would like to "thank" Miller's Merry Manor for all their help in his time of need. Thanks to the doctors, nurses, aides, and staff for the great job they did!!!!
