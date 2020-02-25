Benjamin V. Schwartz, 83, of Monroe, Indiana, died at 8:50 a.m. on Feb. 22, 2020 at his residence in Monroe,
Calling will be at the Ben Eicher Residence 498 50 S. Monroe. on Feb. 23, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Ben Eicher Residence Feb. 24, 2020.
A funeral service will be at Ben Eicher Residence at 9 a.m. on Feb. 25, 2020 with Bishop Mervin C. Hilty officiating. Burial will follow in the Winchester Cemetery in Adams County, IN.
Arrangements by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.
Online: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
