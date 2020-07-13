Benjamin Carl Gehlhausen, age 30 of Marion passed away at his childhood home on Friday, July 10, 2020 surrounded by family.
Ben was born August 12, 1989 in Marion, Indiana the son of Francis “Frank” and Ann (Hamilton) Gehlhausen. His parents survive.
Ben graduated from Marion High School in 2008 and then attended Ball State University. He was a machinist at Auto Tech in Marion. He was an avid soccer player and passionate about cars, especially his Mustang. Ben enjoyed golfing and watching Chicago Cubs games with his Dad.
Additional survivors include siblings, Heather (John) Karst of Roanoke and Douglas (Chrissy) Hipskind of Huntington; several nieces and nephews, William (Alexis) Ray Jr. of Texas, Mariah (Spencer ) Massey of Warren, Crystal (Michael) Kish of Huntington, Drew Ray, Anthony Hipskind, and Anne Marie Smith, all of Huntington. Ben was also a great uncle to 6 great-nieces and 3 great-nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Clair and Mary Ellen Hamilton and Richard and Benita Gehlhausen.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses that cared for Ben during this trying time, until his last breath, Progressive Cancer Care and Visiting Nurse & Family Life Hospice.
Friends and family may call from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana. Visitation will also take place from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 in the funeral home. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Tom Mansbarger officiating. Burial will take place in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Marion (Huntington County), Indiana immediately following funeral services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of Grant County, 305 S. Norton Avenue Tower Suites, Marion, Indiana 46952.
Online condolences may be shared at www.ravenchoate.com
