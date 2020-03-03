Ben J. Eicher, 69, of Berne, Indiana, died at 12:18 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2020 at Adams Memorial Hospital. He was born on April 7, 1950.
Visitation will take place at the residence 650 E. 700 S. Berne on Feb. 29 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 1.
Funeral services held at the residence 650 E. 700 S. Berne at 9 a.m. on March 2, with Bishop Samuel M. Schwartz officiating. Burial will take place in the Bunkerhill Cemetery in Geneva.
Arrangements by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.
Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
