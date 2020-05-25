Ben B. Smith, 94, of Lagro, passed away at 9:45 p.m. on Friday, May 23, 2020 at Wellbrooke of Wabash. He was born on January 9, 1926, in Lunenburg, Arkansas, to the late Willie and Lillie F. (Shannon) Smith. Ben married Shirley A. Fendrick on November 10, 1951; she passed away on August 29, 2011.
Due to COVID concerns, the family will have private services. The family is planning a celebration of life to be held at a later date.
Online condolences can be left for the family on our website at www.mcdonald funerals.com.
