Belinda Annette Stewart, 58, Marion, passed away at 11:18 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. She was born in Marion on Sunday, September 10, 1961, to Richard and Sadie (Lett) Stewart.
Belinda worked in management throughout her career. There were many activities that she enjoyed in her life, but the most precious times were those spent with her grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She is survived by her daughter, Shantee Cox of Marion; granddaughter, Alexa O’Neill; two grandsons, Brandon Cox and Braeden Cox; three brothers, Ronald (Gina) Lett of Marion, Richard (Denise) Stewart of Marion, and Harry (Lynaei) Stewart of Marion; and three sisters, Cynthia (Samuel) Martin of MI, Sondra (Allen) McCullough of Marion, Rita Taylor of Indianapolis; special cousin and best friend Felicha Murray of Marion.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, James Stewart and Terry Stewart.
The family will receive visitors from 12 – 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a funeral service to celebrate Belinda’s life will begin at 1 p.m.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
