Belinda Ann (Stanley) Aduba passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, May 31, 2021 at the age of 67. She was born on Sept. 26, 1953 in Marion, Indiana, the daughter of Johnny B. and Mary Ann Stanley.
Beloved wife to Benneth of 35 years. Loving mom to Shae Williams and Ben Aduba Jr. Grammy to Devon Bowlds and Dalas Williams. Belinda also leaves behind her mother Mary Ann Stanley and siblings Sandra (the late Henry) Gorham, Gregory (Ellen) Stanley, Clifford (Denise) Stanley, Victor (Cynthia) Stanley, Darell (Sylvia) Stanley, and Robert “Lamar” (Phyllis) Stanley. Sister-in-law to Chineze Obiezeoba, Mabel Ofodile, Uchenna Aduba, Donald Aduba, and Akosa Aduba. Wonderful aunt to Gregory Jr, Joshua, John Phillip, James Richard, Faron, Shyla, Victor Jr., Breanna, Clarissa, David, Jermaine, Esther Somtochukwu Onyirimba, Autherine (Nkonyenum) Abiri, Crystal (Onyekachukwu) Musa, Jessica Ikanih, GregRobert Ikanih, Afam Ikanih, Kristy Ikanih and Okeema Ikanih, Ebuka Anyaduba, Ifeanyi Ofodile, Chizoba Ofodile, Kosisochukwu Ofodile, Olisa Ofodile, Anthony Areh, Ngozi Ibeziako, and Emanuel Aduba. Belinda will also be missed by many other family and friends. Preceded in death by her father Johnny B. Stanley and niece Shameka Stanley.
