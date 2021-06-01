Becky M. Stevens, 84, of Marion, passed away at 8:17 am on Friday, May 28, 2021, in her home with her daughter present. She was born in Gas City on February 9, 1937, to Glen and Mary (Bonewitz) Smithson. She married Jackie Lee Stevens on February 28, 1958, and he preceded her in death on February 16, 2017.
Becky was a dedicated homemaker for her family and had worked at Owens Glass Factory in Gas City in her younger years. Becky was a member of the American Legion Post 95 Auxiliary and the Amvets Post 5 Auxilary. She enjoyed gardening and cooking. She loved spending time with family and friends, especially preparing meals for them. Becky will be remembered as an awesome wife, mother, grandmother and G.G. She was a giving woman and will be missed dearly.
