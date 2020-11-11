Beatrice Towery, age 94, of Van Buren, IN passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Wesleyan Healthcare in Marion, IN.
Beatrice was born October 25, 1926, in Cartersville, Garrard county, Kentucky. She was the daughter of Harrison and Vergie Parson and was one of 10 children. She married Lloyd Towery Jr. on October 13, 1945 in Lexington, KY. They shared 64 years together until his passing on August 14, 2009.
