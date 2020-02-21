Beatrice Bernice Higgins 85, passed away Feb. 15, 2020. Services will be held Saturday Feb. 22, 2020 at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. At 12 p.m. and a calling starting at 10 a.m. 2hrs prior to the services. Services entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service, Marion, IN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.