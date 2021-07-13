Basil E. Woodmansee, age 90, went to heaven on Thursday, July 8, 2021. He was born in Converse to Emerson and Lelia (Burchard) Woodmansee on February 3, 1931. He grew up as a farm boy in a Christian home. Basil married Suzanne Zabst, and she preceded him in death on March 29, 2006.
As a youth, Basil was active in his church. He served his country during the Korean War in the United States Army. He graduated from Indiana University and worked in pharmaceutical manufacturing.
