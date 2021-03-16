Barbara Lawvere, 79, of Matthews, Indiana, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.
Barbara was born on Oct. 9, 1941 in Muncie, Indiana. She was a 1961 graduate of Montpelier High School and went on to earn her business degree from Indiana Business College. Barbara worked as a dietary aide at University Nursing Center in Upland for 10 years before her retirement. Barbara enjoyed attending car shows, watching golf, and watching cooking shows. She especially cherished her many Las Vegas trips with her daughter, Tammie.
