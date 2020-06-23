Barbara L. Winchester, 79, Marion, went to be with the Lord on June 19, 2020. She was born in Greenville, Tennessee, on January 18, 1941, to Herman and Georgia (Basket) Malone. She was married to Dester Winchester.
Visitation is from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm with Barbara’s service beginning at 2:00 pm on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Grant Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 1606 W. 26th St., Marion, IN. Burial is at Marion National Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.