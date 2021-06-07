Barbara L. Creech, 87, of Marion, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 10:05 am on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Aperion Care in Marion. She was born in Columbia, South Carolina, on Monday, January 1, 1934, to Dewlin and Roberta (Bonds) McCravy. On December 10, 1950, she married Marion S. Creech.
Barbara attended Columbia High School and was a homemaker throughout her life. She was a member of Calvary Social Brethren Church and served as clerk and treasurer of the churches of that association for over 50 years. She taught Sunday school for children and teenagers and was always there for everyone. She loved visiting people and was a people-person who never met a stranger. She was also a great cook.
