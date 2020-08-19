Barbara L. Brock, 87, Marion, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 8:58 pm on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Aperion Care in Marion. She was born in Marion on Monday, December 26, 1932, to Arthur and Annabelle (Delph) Miley. She was married to her loving husband, Paul B. Brock, and he preceded her in death on January 2, 2014.
Barbara was a homemaker, who had a servant's heart and genuinely loved helping others. Outside of her home, she was involved with outreach programs in South Marion, the county jail ministry, and the Grant County Rescue Mission. She was also the co-founder of MICO. She attended Sims Wesleyan Church and Brookhaven Wesleyan Church.
Barbara enjoyed having flower gardens around her home, and she had huge ones. She always had her dog, Skamper, by her side, which she dearly loved.
Survivors include her daughter, Amy Brock of Marion; brothers, Dennis P. Miley of Marion and Neal (Marge) Miley of Sweetser; sister-in-law, Cathy Miley of Louisville, KY; and brother-in-law, Benny (Twila) Brock of Anderson.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Andy Brock; daughter, Jill Brock; brother, Brian Miley; and brother-in-law, Bob (Ruth) Brock.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday, August 24, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Barbara's life will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Joel Gearhart officiating. Burial will take place at Park Cemetery in Fairmount.
Memorial contributions may be directed to World Gospel Mission, P.O. Box 948, Marion, IN 46952-0948.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.