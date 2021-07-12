Barbara Joan Smith, 87, Marion, went to be with the Lord peacefully in her home at 10:33 pm on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, with her children by her side. She was born in Marion on Sunday, January 28, 1934, to James and Margaret Sartain. On February 27, 1955, she married Stanley R. Smith at the Salvation Army Church in Marion. Her husband preceded her in death on July 28, 2020.
Barbara graduated from Marion High School and worked in retail throughout her life. She was a hard worker and dedicated employee. She began her 25-year career at Custer’s Last Stand, where she was a carhop and a switchboard operator. When they closed, she was then employed at Mr. Wiggs, Heck’s, and finally Hill’s Department Store for over 30 years until her retirement. She was a member of Salvation Army and sang with her mother and sister there for many years. Her parents were both Salvation Army officers until their deaths. Most recently, Barbara attended College Wesleyan Church with her family.
