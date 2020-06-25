Barbara Jean Zimmerman, 85, died June 24.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City. Burial will be at Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 and from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
Memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 312 W. Washington St., Hartford City, IN 47348.
