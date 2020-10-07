Barbara Jean Vance, 70, of Huntington, IN, passed away October 6, 2020.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service to follow at 6:00 p.m. at McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home 715 N. Jefferson St. Huntington, IN, with Fr. Tony Steinacker presiding.
A private burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Huntington County Humane Shelter C/O of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN.
McElhaney- Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN, is in charge of arrangements. On line condolences: www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com
