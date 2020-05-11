Barbara Jacqueline Thompson, 93, passed away April 26, 2020 at 3:51 p.m. at Colonial Oaks.
Jackie was born July 28, 1926, in Charleston, WV to the late E.L. and Gladys Worthington.
She was an art major in her two years of college and her love was in charcoal drawings. Jackie traveled to Greece with her parents and brother in 1947 and stayed four years. During that time, she visited numerous countries with her mother, spending a week in a Paris on one trip.
She loved to travel and visit new places. She continued that in her life with her dear friend Joyce Ahrens.
She was a stay-at-home mother while her children were growing up but worked two years as a teacher’s aide for Marion Community Schools.
Jackie married Michael Jon Thompson Dec. 31, 1975. She was baptized Jun. 25, 1960 as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and was a member of the Marion Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
The ministry was one of the great joys of her life.
Jackie had many friends she valued highly and enjoyed the company of. She was the kindest, most loving person and put others needs ahead of her own.
She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren have fond memories of her patience and genuine love for them. Even getting down on the floor to play with them into her 80s! She will be sorely missed by all who love her.
Jackie is survived by her husband of 44 years, Michael J. Thompson; her son, Wayne V. Ferguson Jr. (Debbie), Marion; her daughter, Wendy Mahoney, Westerly, RI; her granddaughters, Summer Noll Simpsonville, SC and Shannon (Ben) Tiven, Westerly, RI.; her great-grandchildren, Liam Noll, Chase Tiven & Harper Tiven; her brother, Ned Worthington (Carol), Carmichael, CA; Her step-children, Mark Thompson (Sandy), Mike Thompson (Jan), Tina Swain (Sam), and Steve Thompson; her step-grandchildren, Jeff, Kyle, Sarah, Lacey, Rachel, Heather, Rochelle, Blake, Audrey, and Spencer, and many step-great-grandchildren.
Cremation arrangements were entrusted to the Neptune Society- Indianapolis, where condolences may be shared at www.neptunesociety.com/location/indianapolis-cremation.
