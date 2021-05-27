Barbara J. Sweet, 83, of Huntington, died at 3:53 am Monday, May 3, 2021 at Miller's Merry Manor, Huntington, IN
Barbara was born on June 22, 1937 in Fort Wayne, IN, the daughter of Max Long and Valanecia (Voght) Long. She worked Production at Wabash Technology, and was a member of the Huntington Moose, and American Legion Post #7. Barbara loved to work in the yard, watch birds, and she enjoyed spending time with friends.
