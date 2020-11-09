Barbara J. Rock, 89, of Gas City, entered the gates of heaven shouting Hallelujah at 6:20 am on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Aperion Care in Marion. She was born in Marion on March 21, 1931, to Floyd and Myrtle (Steele) Moore. On June 3, 1950, she married the love of her life, William "Bill" Rock, and he preceded her in death on August 6, 2000.
Barbara attended Van Buren school. She had owned, operated, or managed many places in her life including the Hob Nob, B&B restaurant, Twin City Drive In, Oaks Restaurant, Nobby Grill, Party on The Rocks (Jackie's), and Tote a Burger. Most recently, Barbara owned Rock's Concessions for several years. Barbara was a great community champion who organized several events throughout the county during her lifetime. She was lovingly known as "The General" by her family and friends, and had helped with events including Reunion of the Bands, Summerfest, First Fridays, Jubilee Daze, Fourth of July Celebrations, the Jaycee Parade and many other events. Barbara enjoyed cooking and crocheting. She was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy and was dedicated to reading her Bible and serving her Lord and Savior. Barbara loved her family dearly and cherished her time with them, especially her grandchildren and she had a way of making them all feel like the favorite! She is rejoicing with the love of her life and all of those who went before her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.