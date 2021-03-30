Barbara J. Foland, 89, Gas City, passed away in her home on Monday, March 29, 2021. She was born in Madison County, Indiana, on July 11, 1931, to Chester and Katherine (Waymire) Ohler. On October 8, 1950, she married Donald L. Foland and he preceded her in death on September 18, 2020.
Barbara graduated from Alexandria High School. She was a mom and grandma and worked for 20 years for Marion Federal Savings and Loan. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, needle crafts, and enjoyed watching Purdue and the Polka channel. Service to her church, family, and friends was a big part of her life.
