Barbara J. (Denton-Satterthwaite) Stevens, age 78, of Van Buren, went to be with the Lord and her loving husband, Dana Stevens, at University Nursing Center in Upland on Monday, June 8, 2020.
Barbara was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio, on May 23, 1942, to the late William Roy and Mary Marie (Ledman) Denton. She lived in Marion and Van Buren most of her life. On June 25, 1960, she married James Satterthwaite, and they divorced in August of 1973. She then married Dana L. Stevens on December 7, 1973, and he preceded her in death on January 20, 2005. They had 31 beautiful years together, three of which were lived in Largo, Florida.
Barbara and Dana attended the New Testament Baptist Church and were involved in everything at church. She sang in the choir during the morning and evening services and was also a leader on Wednesday evenings for the Awana Club. She loved working with the youth and kids. Pastor Matthew Trill and the entire church were a blessing to them. Even after Dana passed away and she moved back to Indiana, the church kept in touch with her through phone calls, letters, and cards. They were loved.
She was a member of the Dana Sympathy Club and an active member of the American Legion Post 368 Ladies Auxiliary in Van Buren.
Survivors include her daughters, Kimberly (Raymond) Eccles of Van Buren, Tresa Satterthwaite of Van Buren, and Kathy (Greg) Stucky of Warren; son, Kevin Satterthwaite of Van Buren; half-sister, Evelyn (Joe) Grubb of Marion; grandchildren, Eric Hartupee, Adam Satterthwaite, Robert Satterthwaite, Kevin Satterthwaite, Mike Weinley, Dustin Carmack, Jessica Stucky, Austin Stucky, Nicholas Stucky, Logan Stucky, Christy Eccles, and Chelsea Eccles; 14 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive visitors from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
A funeral service to celebrate Barbara’s life will take place at 10:00 am on Friday, June 12, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Grant Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the organization of the donor’s choice.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.