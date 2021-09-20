Barbara J. Bishir, 89, Marion, passed away at 5:04 pm on Thursday, September 16, 2021, surrounded by family in Marion. She was born in Eaton Rapids, Michigan, on Sunday, June 12, 1932, to George S. and Margaret L. (Miller) Vincent. On May 23, 1952, she married Merrill E. Bishir, and he preceded her in death on September 7, 2011.
Barbara graduated from Eaton Rapids High School's Class of 1950. In her earlier years, Barbara flew airplanes with her father and loved going to church with her mother. She enjoyed raising her children and had developed a deep relationship with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed crafting, sewing, working puzzles, and fishing with her husband. Reading the Bible every day was of great importance to Barbara. There was no mistaking that she loved the Lord. From the time of her decision to accept Christ into her heart, she grew in her faith and relationship with the Lord. She was always very diligent in leading people to Jesus. She faithfully served her church as a Board member and in many other capacities.
