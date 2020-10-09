Barbara J. Armstrong, 63, of Huntington, died October 8.
Barbara was born in Monterey, California to Herald Griffith and Henda (McCurley) Conley. She married Timothy D. Armstrong on May 24, 1986.
Visitation: October 11, 2020 from 1 pm- 4 pm at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, IN, 46750.
Funeral services: Central Christian Church, 500 MacGahan St, Huntington, IN at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020.
There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service. Entombment: Covington Memorial Gardens, 8408 Covington Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804.
Memorials: Indiana/National Multiple Sclerosis Society in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary.
Online guestbook: www.baileylove.com.
