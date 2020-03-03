Barbara I. Herr, 88, of Montpelier, Indiana, died at 10:58 p.m. on Feb. 29, 2020 in Bluffton. She was born on Oct. 19, 1931, in Montpelier.
Family and friends to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W. Windsor St. Montpelier, Indiana 47359 on March 4 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
A service to follow at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 2 p.m. on March 4 with Keith Williams officiating. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park, Montpelier.
Preferred Memorials: First United Methodist Church of Montpelier 215 E. Green St. Montpelier, Indiana 47359
