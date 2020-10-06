When the roll was called in heaven on Sunday October 4, 2020 Barbara E. Underwood’s name was spoken. The earthly journey of the 93-year-old matriarch of the Underwood family has come to an end. In her lifetime Barbara witnessed the passing of her loving husband, Gerrald, her two sons, James and Robert, her grandson, Judd and her daughter in law, Elaine. She dearly missed her parents, C. Burl and Edith Winans and her brother, Bob Winans, who also passed before her but Barbara firmly believed and had looked forward to this day when she would be reunited with her loved ones and could rejoice in the presence of her Savior.
Barbara married her high school sweetheart, Gerrald Underwood at 18 years old and spent her lifetime as a devoted wife. She was blessed with four sons, Michael, James, Terry and Robert (who died shortly after birth). Barbara was extremely proud of her three sons especially that they each served their country during the Vietnam conflict. She often told how she prayed daily for their safe return. In 1970, after their return, Barbara and Gerrald opened Underwood and Sons Meat Market in Fairmount, IN. She again counted her blessings as not only was she able to work side by side with her husband and sons but each son also chose to live within a mile of the Underwood business and homestead. The family grew as Michael married Elaine (née Jernigan), James married Jane (née Ford) and Terry married Vicky (née Richards). Soon the Underwood Sunday dinners were overrun with grandchildren, Traci Peacock, Terri Swim, Michelle Hendrix, Judd Underwood, Shannon Langen, Tara Underwood, Jami Heater, Mindy Butcher and Tisha Southwood. Barbara’s devotion to family passed down to her eight granddaughters as they allowed her to earn the title of Great Grandmother 18 times. Barbara kept track of each great grandchild as they spread across the country and found great pride in their adventures. In recent years she had been very proud to be called Great Great Grandmother 5 times and missed meeting her sixth great great grandchild by only a few days. Barbara remained close with her entire family and cherished her time with her sister-in-law Wilma Jean Soultz.
She leaves memories of a woman who worked full time with her husband, raised three amazing sons, guided nine grandchildren into adulthood, kept the family home, cooked Sunday and holiday dinners for the entire family and kept her friends close. She taught her family to work hard, to love and to celebrate the moments that they have with each other. We will remember her doing all with love in her eyes, heeled shoes on her feet, and a broach on the lapel of her suit.
Arrangements have been entrusted the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main Street, Fairmount, Indiana where visitation will be Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 1-3 PM with the funeral service at 3 PM with Pastor Brock Meyer officiating. Burial will be at Park Cemetery, Fairmount. Masks will be required.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Donors Choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com
