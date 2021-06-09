Barbara E. Blackburn, 80, Marion, passed away at 7:35 am on Friday, June 4, 2021, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. She was born in Marion on Monday, September 16, 1940, to Luther and Virginia (Cook) Craig.
Barbara graduated from Van Buren High School. She worked in food service throughout her career, retiring from J & L Restaurant. She was a member of the 9th Street Gang Car Club. Barbara loved to go to car shows, play Bingo, fish, plant in her garden, and be around people. She had lots of friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.